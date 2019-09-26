Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $2,034,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.65. 10,418,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

