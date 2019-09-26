Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $1.96. Reject Shop shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 66,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

In other news, insider Steven Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,250.00 ($33,510.64). Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,550 over the last 90 days.

Reject Shop Company Profile (ASX:TRS)

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

