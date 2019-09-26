Relex Price Reaches $0.0002 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Relex has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. One Relex token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Relex has a total market cap of $371,567.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,854,013 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

