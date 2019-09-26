Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 434,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

