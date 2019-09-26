Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 177,400 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 398.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 448,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,652. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Raymond James raised La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.