Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 976 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

