Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 127,857 Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Avianca worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 289,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avianca by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Avianca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,047. The company has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Avianca Holdings SA has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.80). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Avianca’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Avianca Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

