Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 1,717.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enel Chile by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ENIC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 2,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,104. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Enel Chile SA – has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.