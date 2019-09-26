Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,177. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

