Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 138,282 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,282 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Scientific Games worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 277.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 92.2% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 20,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.19. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,348.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

