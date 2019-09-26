Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 65,600 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Tristate Capital worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,606. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $624.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $46,348.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

