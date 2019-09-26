Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.37

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.37 and traded as low as $22.00. Renold shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 37,572 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.37.

In other news, insider Mark Harper acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,750 ($31,033.58).

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

