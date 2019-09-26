RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) versus Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Financial Analysis

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.68% -227.56% -145.92% Digerati Technologies -69.78% N/A -96.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $480,000.00 18.00 -$4.51 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 1.30 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Volatility and Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of -2.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats RESAAS Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.