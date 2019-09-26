Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,392. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,303,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,619,000 after purchasing an additional 257,166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 118.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.