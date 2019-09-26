REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:REVB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 215,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.55.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

