RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.78. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in RF Industries by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in RF Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

