RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,971 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

