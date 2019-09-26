RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1,612.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

