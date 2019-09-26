RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 3,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after buying an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

3M stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. 2,786,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $179.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

