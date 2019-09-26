RFG Advisory LLC Sells 848 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,246. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

