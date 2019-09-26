Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 52-week low of C$25.52 and a 52-week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.45 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

