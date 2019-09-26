Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 334,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

