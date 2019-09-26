Robert W. Baird Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

