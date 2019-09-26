Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,784. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $237.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $59,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,681.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,185. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.