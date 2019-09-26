Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $7.06. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 13,270 shares trading hands.

RME has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.