Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,523. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

