Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $40,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 59,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,238 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,914. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.