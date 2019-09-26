Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.60

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.60 and traded as high as $58.85. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 222,771 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.