Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE RDS.B traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 2,090,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

