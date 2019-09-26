RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of RTIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,412. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $229.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTIX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RTI Surgical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.