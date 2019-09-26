Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 2,335.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Aspen Aerogels worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

