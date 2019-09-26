Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Connecticut Water Service were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTWS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.07. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,991. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $845.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is 57.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

