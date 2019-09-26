Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of COMSCORE worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in COMSCORE by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in COMSCORE by 37.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in COMSCORE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,758,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,488,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,164. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. COMSCORE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

