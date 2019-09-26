Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $430,000 Stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 1,073,216 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $3,445,023.36. Also, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 6,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,802. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

BNED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

