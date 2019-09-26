Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $443,000 in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MRC Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,296,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its stake in MRC Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 228,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Cowen downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 8,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

