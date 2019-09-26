Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,432 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 75,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,421. The company has a market capitalization of $573.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

