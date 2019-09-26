Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 163,240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Fossil Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,265 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 2,820.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,893 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOSL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $602.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

