Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 630,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 8,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,175. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $945.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

