Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 175,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,653. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

