S & U PLC (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SUS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. S & U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.76). The company has a current ratio of 41.37, a quick ratio of 41.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,154.27.

Get S & U alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday.

S & U Company Profile

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.