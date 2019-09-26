Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $674,100.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $674,100.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. bought 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. bought 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. bought 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $645,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $653,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 9,730 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $501,300.00.

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 81,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,730. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.