Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel bought 22,924 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Shares of SAGA stock traded up GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 50.85 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $568.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Saga’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

