Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $460.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $468.50 million. Saia posted sales of $425.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other Saia news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saia by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 247,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.09. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.