SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.22 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap and Huobi. SALT has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $5.22 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01010857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

