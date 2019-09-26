SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.73. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 75,032 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 81.90% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

