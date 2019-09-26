Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given a $204.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $204.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.83.

SRPT traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. 1,387,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,840. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.9% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

