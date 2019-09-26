Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 177,800 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.88% of Lincoln Electric worth $44,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 547,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,477. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

