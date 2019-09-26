Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,368 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,575,000 after purchasing an additional 482,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.16. 29,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $431.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

