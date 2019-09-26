Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 483,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.49% of BorgWarner worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $120,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 24,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

