Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 691,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

